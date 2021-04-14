Menlo Advisors LLC Invests $246,000 in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Menlo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $213,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $748,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $9.79 on Wednesday, hitting $507.93. 3,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,339. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $152.76 and a 1-year high of $577.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $512.01 and its 200 day moving average is $406.76.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.56.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

