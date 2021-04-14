Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock Position Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 224.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,884 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Medallia were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at $22,592,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Medallia by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLA. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Medallia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $93,361.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,041.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 320,500 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $14,781,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,194,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,104,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,940,726 shares of company stock worth $77,837,183 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.07. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

