Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Update

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,500 shares, a growth of 233.1% from the March 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 807,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MDRR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. 8,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,747. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $9.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRR. Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

