Med BioGene Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBGNF) Short Interest Update

Med BioGene Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBGNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBGNF opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Med BioGene has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.15.

Get Med BioGene alerts:

Med BioGene Company Profile

Med BioGene Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the life science business with a focus on the development and commercialization of genomic-based clinical tests for cancer. The company focuses on the commercialization of technologies in various industrial sectors.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Med BioGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Med BioGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.