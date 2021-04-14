McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.58

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 9060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. McAfee presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Get McAfee alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.65 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000.

McAfee Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.