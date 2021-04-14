Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

