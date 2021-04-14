Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 716 ($9.35) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Marshalls alerts:

MSLH opened at GBX 716.50 ($9.36) on Tuesday. Marshalls has a twelve month low of GBX 544.50 ($7.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 691.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 701.14. The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 595.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Marshalls news, insider Tim Pile sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.16), for a total value of £16,123 ($21,064.80). Insiders acquired 66 shares of company stock worth $45,124 over the last ninety days.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.