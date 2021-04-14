Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.42

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and traded as high as $20.78. Mannatech shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 3,341 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $39.19 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.54% of Mannatech worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.