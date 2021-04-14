MamaMancini’s (MMMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

MamaMancini’s stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. MamaMancini’s has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.54 million, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

