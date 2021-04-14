Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of MMP stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,972. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.80.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.68.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.