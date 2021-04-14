Maecenas Price Reaches $0.0305 on Exchanges (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $7,827.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00060440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00018735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00089925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.79 or 0.00635014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032641 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00036707 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

