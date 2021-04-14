M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.35), with a volume of 7398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.12).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $1.80. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.83%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.00) price objective on shares of M Winkworth in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £22.92 million and a P/E ratio of 18.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 151.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 143.

About M Winkworth (LON:WINK)

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

