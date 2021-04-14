M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 978.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $62.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.3429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.78%.

MDC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

