Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.25. 24,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,073. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.60 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.88. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.06, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

