Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHDX. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.
NASDAQ LHDX opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.01. Lucira Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.
About Lucira Health
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops testing platform that provides molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID- 19 All- In- One Test Kit, that provides COVID- 19 result; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.