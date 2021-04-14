LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 58.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

PCTY opened at $193.45 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $84.48 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.64. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 171.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.