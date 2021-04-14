LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,116 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Arcosa by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after acquiring an additional 45,655 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa stock opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

