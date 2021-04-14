LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AMERCO by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,334,000 after acquiring an additional 35,005 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in AMERCO by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 237,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in AMERCO by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 156,947 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AMERCO by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 129,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AMERCO by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $614.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $599.70 and its 200-day moving average is $468.98. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $249.45 and a 12-month high of $657.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.87.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 29.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

