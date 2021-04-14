LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Capital Southwest worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 67,078 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 278,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 865,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 24,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

CSWC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director David R. Brooks purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSWC opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $24.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. Analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.01%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

