LPL Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Celsius by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $1,485,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 808.40 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

