LPL Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Celsius by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $1,485,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CELH stock opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 808.40 and a beta of 2.17.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
