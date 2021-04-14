LPL Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,936 PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,849,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,147,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,846,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRG opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.41.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

