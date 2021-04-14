Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.02

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.02 and last traded at $65.02, with a volume of 16701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.39.

LPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 172.97%.

In other news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $57,543,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after buying an additional 763,209 shares during the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $16,075,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $10,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

