L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L’Oréal in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Oréal’s FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LRLCY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L’Oréal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $81.65 on Wednesday. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $82.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.05. The company has a market cap of $228.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. L’Oréal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

