Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Up 525.0% in March

Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Loncor Resources stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 55,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Loncor Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.80 million, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Loncor Resources Company Profile

Loncor Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Adumbi project that consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located in the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

