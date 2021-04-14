Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $602.20

Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 602.20 ($7.87) and traded as low as GBX 581 ($7.59). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 590 ($7.71), with a volume of 12,286 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 614.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 602.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £174.33 million and a PE ratio of 58.42.

In other news, insider Jeff Woyda purchased 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 620 ($8.10) per share, with a total value of £14,997.80 ($19,594.72). Also, insider Richard Holmes acquired 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 659 ($8.61) per share, with a total value of £49,991.74 ($65,314.53). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,616 shares of company stock worth $7,497,774.

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

