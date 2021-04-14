Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.42

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 44.42 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 44.31 ($0.58), with a volume of 97298666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.26 ($0.57).

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLOY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 41.83 ($0.55).

The firm has a market cap of £31.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 35.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 0.57 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%.

In related news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 329,977 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 330,720 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,993.

About Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

