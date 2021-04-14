Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes $901,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,363,000 after buying an additional 180,058 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,696,000 after buying an additional 230,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,899,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,142. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $81.92 and a one year high of $138.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

