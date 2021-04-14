Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases 4,911 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 182.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.83. 9,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,248. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.49 and its 200-day moving average is $143.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

