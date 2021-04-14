Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Makes New $644,000 Investment in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned approximately 0.12% of ProShares Short QQQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 994,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 343,143 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 322,000 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 271,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 110,073 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $2,249,000.

PSQ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,750. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

