Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Grows Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,731. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.86 and its 200 day moving average is $230.80. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $147.60 and a twelve month high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

