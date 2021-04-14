Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of KMB traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.23. 8,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,134. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.84 and a 200-day moving average of $136.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

