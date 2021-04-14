Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires Shares of 24,002 Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,081 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth $30,888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $22,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

LAZ traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.81. 2,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,457. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Lazard’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

