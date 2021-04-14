Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires 377 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $206,406,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.92. The company had a trading volume of 36,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,316. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $213.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,105,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,030 shares of company stock valued at $15,327,910. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

