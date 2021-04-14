Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.
Shares of LOB stock opened at $68.67 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 1.30.
In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 282.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.
About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
