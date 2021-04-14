Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $68.67 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 282.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

