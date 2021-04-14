Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.07

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.07 and traded as high as $6.09. Lightbridge shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 94,496 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.33.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The energy company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nuclear fuel technology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.
