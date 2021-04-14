Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.07

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.07 and traded as high as $6.09. Lightbridge shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 94,496 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.33.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The energy company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lightbridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) by 27,062.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of Lightbridge worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nuclear fuel technology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

