LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.29. LHC Group reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.07. 2,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,926. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $116.26 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.