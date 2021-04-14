Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire on April 14th (NASDAQ:LHAA)

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LHAA) quiet period will end on Wednesday, April 14th. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:LHAA opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Get Lerer Hippeau Acquisition alerts:

About Lerer Hippeau Acquisition

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.