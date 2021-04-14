Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $785.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will post $785.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $811.05 million and the lowest is $759.64 million. Lennox International posted sales of $723.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on LII shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.54.

Shares of LII stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.50. The company had a trading volume of 236,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.32. Lennox International has a one year low of $168.94 and a one year high of $334.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total transaction of $211,191.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,079,303.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,842 shares of company stock worth $5,691,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

