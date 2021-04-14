Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 8,340 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 1.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

WH stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.65. 6,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -153.48, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.29.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WH. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

