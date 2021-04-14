Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

MS stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.56. The stock had a trading volume of 674,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,564,844. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $86.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.10.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

