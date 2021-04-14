Lee Klarich Sells 3,500 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,273,194.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total value of $1,284,185.00.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $359.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of -116.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $670,667,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after buying an additional 376,760 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $89,061,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

