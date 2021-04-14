LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Has $11.17 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 7.0% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $11,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.18. 36,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,303. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $170.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.00 and a 200-day moving average of $134.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

