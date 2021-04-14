Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Sells $105,850.00 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Sam R. Leno sold 5,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,397.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.41 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

