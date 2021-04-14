Lambda Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Lambda coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $147.99 million and $30.61 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00066209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00019355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $430.46 or 0.00683458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00088811 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00032760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00036495 BTC.

Lambda Profile

LAMB is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,479,138,020 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

