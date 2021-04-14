Laird Landmann Purchases 3,343 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann bought 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $18,887.95. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 631,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,138.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laird Landmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Laird Landmann purchased 60,716 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $344,259.72.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Laird Landmann purchased 12,666 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $71,816.22.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Laird Landmann purchased 87,525 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $496,266.75.

On Monday, March 29th, Laird Landmann purchased 3,200 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $18,144.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Laird Landmann purchased 3,700 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $20,979.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Laird Landmann purchased 27,762 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $156,855.30.

TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 217,854 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 507,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 39,614 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 212,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 22,079 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

