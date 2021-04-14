L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in L Brands were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,467,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in L Brands by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in L Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after buying an additional 1,276,710 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in L Brands by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,722,000 after buying an additional 1,115,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $986,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 in the last ninety days. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $67.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.13.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

