Kwmg LLC Sells 139 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kwmg LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.78. 8,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,051. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $118.06 and a 12 month high of $223.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.76.

