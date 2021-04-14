Kusama (KSM) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Kusama has a total market cap of $3.60 billion and $235.52 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kusama has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $424.91 or 0.00670274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00067001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.57 or 0.00258024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,370.18 or 0.99963811 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00022161 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $550.86 or 0.00868964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.