Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 60.53%.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $264.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.56. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17.

KRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

