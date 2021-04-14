Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 60.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.44%.

Shares of KRUS opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $264.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.30. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $38.17.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KRUS shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.